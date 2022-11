Biden vows to push for stricter gun laws after latest shootings: CBS News Flash Nov. 25, 2022 After mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia, President Biden says he wants Congress to ban “assault weapons” by the end of the year. Twitter boss Elon Musk says he’s granting an "amnesty" for suspended accounts after conducting an online poll asking if he should reinstate those which have not "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam," and Team USA takes on England today in the World Cup.