Biden urges younger Americans to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads The White House is urging younger Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as health experts warn that the rapidly spreading Delta variant is on track to become the nation's dominant strain. Associated Press White House reporter and CBSN political contributor Zeke Miller and Axios politics reporter Sarah Mucha join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Caitlin Huey-Burns with more on the administration's response, as well as the latest on Democrats' push for a major bill to address climate change.