Biden arrives in the U.K. ahead of G-7 summit President Biden touched down in the U.K. on Wednesday ahead of the G-7 summit where he's expected to focus on cementing U.S.-European alliances against China and Russia. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, The Wall Street Journal's White House reporter Catherine Lucey, and White House reporter for The Washington Post's White House reporter Tyler Pager join CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss his priorities for the trip, the latest on the future of infrastructure negotiations and the decision to revoke a Trump-era ban on downloads of TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned apps.