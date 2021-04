Biden to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 President Biden is pushing forward with the Trump administration's plan to pull the final U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the decision. Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott and Vox White House reporter Ella Nilsen then discuss the rest of the day's political news.