Biden speaks with DeSantis as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 28, 2022 President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender – finally spoke as Hurricane Ian approached the state's Gulf Coast, discussing preparations for the storm. Lyft has halted all hiring in the U.S. for the rest of the year ahead of a possible recession. And Maroon Five is the latest musical act to announce a residency in Las Vegas.