Biden says no decision yet on re-election try: CBS News Flash Sept. 19, 2022 In an interview on “60 Minutes,” President Biden said he hasn’t decided whether to run for re-election. He also said the FBI’s search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns over sensitive data being compromised. World leaders kick of the 77th United Nations General Assembly this week. And the Las Vegas Aces are this year's WNBA champs