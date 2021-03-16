Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden says he has no plans to travel to U.S.-Mexico border amid crisis

Amid a growing crisis at the southern border, CBS News confirmed 7,300 unaccompanied migrant children were transferred into a network of shelters run by the U.S. refugee agency last month. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal spent time with law enforcement officers witnessing the crisis and spoke with children and adults who said they had no choice but to come. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN to discuss the latest from the Biden administration.
