Biden rebukes Hamas for hostage deaths, calls on Netanyahu to do more President Biden told reporters Monday he did not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to reach a final deal to release hostages in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza. But he placed the blame of the death of six hostages squarely on Hamas, saying their "leaders will pay for these crimes." Mark Cancian, senior adviser for the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins to discuss.