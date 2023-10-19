Biden reaffirms support for Israel, advocates for aid to Palestinians during wartime trip President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., early Thursday after his wartime trip to Israel, reaffirming U.S. support for one of its closest allies at war. Mr. Biden said he was "blunt" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to provide aid to Palestinians. The White House also pledged to ask Congress for $100 billion in aid to Israel and Ukraine over the next year. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports.