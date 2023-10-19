Watch CBS News

Biden reaffirms support for Israel, advocates for aid to Palestinians during wartime trip

President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., early Thursday after his wartime trip to Israel, reaffirming U.S. support for one of its closest allies at war. Mr. Biden said he was "blunt" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to provide aid to Palestinians. The White House also pledged to ask Congress for $100 billion in aid to Israel and Ukraine over the next year. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.