Biden pledges to cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030 President Biden is making a new pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions as he tries to put the country back at the center of global climate policy. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy, Politico White House correspondent Natasha Korecki and NPR political reporter Juana Summers spoke with Caitlin Huey-Burns on "Red & Blue" about how the government plans to reach the goal and what comes next.