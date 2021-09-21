Biden pledges new era of "relentless diplomacy" in first United Nations address President Biden called on world leaders to work together on a range of global issues during his debut address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Mr. Biden said the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the end of "a period of relentless war" and started "a new era of relentless diplomacy." CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on the president's remarks.