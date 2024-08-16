Biden optimistic about Gaza cease-fire deal as talks set to resume next week The U.S., Egypt and Qatar say cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas will continue in Cairo next week. The three countries, acting as mediators, say they presented both parties with a proposal that "builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal." President Biden expressed optimism about a potential cease-fire, saying "we are closer than we've ever been" after talks in Doha. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the latest.