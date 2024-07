Biden on what it would take for him to drop out of race, increases Black and Latino outreach In an interview with BET News' Ed Gordon, President Biden said he would drop out of the race if a doctor told him he was dealing with a serious medical issue. Mr. Biden also discussed reproductive rights and the Supreme Court as he ramps up outreach to Black and Latino voters. Then, Ed O'Keefe discusses what the president hopes to accomplish with those outreach efforts.