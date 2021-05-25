Biden meets with George Floyd's family after Congress misses police reform deadline Family members of George Floyd met with President Biden, Vice President Harris and top lawmakers on the anniversary of his killing to continue pushing for police reform. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Politico White House reporter Meridith McGraw and Business Insider political reporter Oma Seddiq spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about that, plus plans for a Biden-Putin summit, and the uproar over Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments comparing coronavirus measures to the Holocaust.