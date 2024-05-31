Watch CBS News

Biden speaks on Israel-Hamas cease-fire proposal, Trump verdict | Special Report

President Biden addressed the nation Friday with news of a potential deal laid out by Israel that would establish a temporary cease-fire with Hamas and pave the way for the release of the remaining Oct. 7 hostages. Also, Mr. Biden spoke about former President Donald Trump's criminal conviction in a Manhattan court. Watch CBS News' special report anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
