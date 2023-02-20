Biden heading to Poland days from one-year mark of Ukraine War: CBS News Flash Feb. 20, 2023 President Biden heads to Poland today. The Polish prime minister says he's in talks with the Biden administration about increasing the U.S. troop presence in his country just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Supreme Court is set to hear a case some say could break the internet. It involves whether tech platforms can be held liable for all content posted, even from third parties. And classes resume at Michigan State today, a week since the mass shooting on campus.