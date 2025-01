Biden, Harris meet with preemptive pardons announced for Fauci, Milley and Jan. 6 committee members President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met at the White House Monday morning before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Their meeting came after the White House announced preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the Jan. 6 committee. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.