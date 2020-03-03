Biden gets big boost ahead of Super Tuesday The Democratic primary election is expected to see a big shake-up as voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden got a big boost over the days leading up to it with three former rivals deciding to endorse him. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke endorsed Biden on Monday night as they work to overtake current front-runner Bernie Sanders. Ed O’Keefe breaks down where the narrowing primary field stands ahead of the vote.