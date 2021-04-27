Biden frames new CDC mask guidance as vaccination incentive President Biden and a group of Republican lawmakers are urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the CDC issues new guidance on masks. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha and Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss Mr. Biden's joint address to Congress and plans to share vaccines with India.