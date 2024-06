Biden fails to ease worries about age, Trump spews falsehoods in first 2024 debate Thursday night, voters watched as President Biden meandered and stumbled through answers that amplified concerns about his age while former President Donald Trump said a lot of things that weren't true. CBS News' Jarred Hill, Weijia Jiang, Taurean Small and Olivia Rinaldi recap the first 2024 presidential debate between the two candidates.