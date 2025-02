Biden-era acting OPM director reacts to Elon Musk asking federal workers to justify their jobs Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is asking federal employees to detail in an email what they did last week or resign. Despite Musk claiming no response would be considered a resignation, several agencies have instructed employees to ignore the message. Rob Shriver, former acting director at the Office of Personnel Management during the Biden administration, joins CBS News to discuss.