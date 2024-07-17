Watch CBS News

Biden discusses staying in presidential race, encouraging voters amid lack of enthusiasm

President Biden discussed with journalist Ed Gordon in a BET News interview under what circumstances he would step down as the Democratic candidate, explaining that he would if there was a medical reason. He said he intended to be a transitional candidate, but argues there is more to be done. Biden also talked about the impact of young voters and Black voters as he spoke at the NAACP's National Convention on Tuesday.
