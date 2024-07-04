Watch CBS News

Biden celebrates July 4th as debate fallout continues

In the wake of President Biden's debate performance last week, a handful of House Democrats have expressed deep concern about the race, while another major Democratic donor, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, is publicly urging the president to withdraw. Multiple sources told CBS News that at a meeting with Democratic governors Wednesday night, Mr. Biden said he needed to curtail events that begin after 8 p.m., and that he needs to sleep more. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
