Biden calls shelved U.K. tax plan a "mistake" Pres. Joe Biden is openly criticizing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic plan for the first time, calling it a "mistake." Truss withdrew the tax cut plan she had touted on the campaign trail after it sent financial markets into a tailspin. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the impact this criticism could have on relations between the two countries.