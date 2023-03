Biden approves controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska The Biden administration has approved the controversial Willow oil project to allow drilling in a nearly untouched part of Alaska. It is a reversal from candidate Biden's stance back in 2020 when he said "no more drilling on federal lands, period." The approval of the project has angered environmentalists and progressives in his own party who say it flouts the Democratic president's pledges. Ed O'Keefe reports from Los Angeles.