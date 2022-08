Biden announces nearly $3 billion more in aid to Ukraine, 6 months since Russian invasion The U.S. is sending nearly $3 billion in new military aid to Ukraine as the country marks six months since the Russian invasion. CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor and former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster joined Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss the new aid package and the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.