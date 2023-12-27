Israel-Hamas War
Biden announces final Ukraine aid package of 2023
The Biden administration announced an additional $250 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry explains where the money is coming from and how it will help the nation in its war with Russia.
