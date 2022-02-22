Ukraine In Turmoil
Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia
President Biden outlined his response to what he said was Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Zeke Miller, a CBS News political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter, discussed the president's remarks.
