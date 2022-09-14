Biden administration seeks to avert railroad shutdown The U.S. labor secretary is hosting talks with freight railroad and union officials in Washington on Wednesday. The Biden administration is seeking to avoid a railway shutdown Friday, which could cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars per day. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed the talks and how officials are preparing for a potential strike as well as what he knows so far about President Biden's trip to Detroit to promote his administration's investments in electric vehicles.