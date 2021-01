Biden administration boosts vaccine supply to states, aims to buy 200 million doses by end of summer President Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to boost the weekly COVID-19 vaccine distribution to states by 16% for at least the next three weeks, bringing the amount of weekly doses it will release from 8.6 million to around 10 million. The president also said the government plans to buy another 200 million vaccine doses by the end of the summer. Ed O'Keefe reports.