Biden addresses NATO allies as he faces calls to step aside President Biden is hosting NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C., this week. It's a meeting of the most powerful leaders in Europe and North America. Mr. Biden is trying to project confidence to the 32-member security alliance that, despite June's debate performance, he is ready and able to lead the U.S. for another four years. The Atlantic Council's Matthew Kroenig and CBS News' Scott MacFarlane join with more.