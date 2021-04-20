Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bhutan's love affair with archery

The bow and arrow is an ancient weapon, but being a skillful and master marksman in one corner of the world can take you all the way to the Olympic Games. Barry Peterson reports from the Himalayan nation of Bhutan.
