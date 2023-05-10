Watch CBS News

Beyoncé kicks off "Renaissance" world tour

Beyoncé is kicking off her "Renaissance" world tour in Stockholm, Sweden, today. Heran Mamo, an R&B and hip-hop reporter for Billboard, joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss what fans should know about the tour and more.
