Watch CBS News

Beyonce announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce has announced her first solo world tour in seven years. The Renaissance tour will come to the U.S. in July. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier joined Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.