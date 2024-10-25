Beyoncé to join Harris in Houston, Trump holding campaign event at Madison Square Garden Vice President Kamala Harris is leaning into star power in the closing days of her presidential campaign, with both Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen playing parts in her rallies this week. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is set to hold a major rally this weekend at Madison Square Garden after denying claims from his former chief of staff that he praised Hitler. CBS News politics reporter Zak Hudak has the latest on the race for the White House.