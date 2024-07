Beryl floods parts of Texas, high winds cause damage and power outages Beryl made landfall just south of Houston, Texas, as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm Monday. CBS News Dallas chief meteorologist Scott Padgett breaks down the forecast for North Texas and CBS News San Francisco meteorologist Zoe Mintz has more on what's ahead for Beryl. Also, CBS news' Omar Villafranca and Janet Shamlian report from Galveston and Sugar Land, cities battered by the storm.