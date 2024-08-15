Watch CBS News

Bermuda prepares for Hurricane Ernesto's arrival

After causing significant flooding in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Hurricane Ernesto is churning north in the Atlantic, and is forecast to strengthen before it passes over or near Bermuda on Saturday. Dave Malkoff reports from Bermuda.
