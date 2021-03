Bergdahl’s parents grew frustrated with U.S. efforts to find son A flurry of angry calls that came into the city offices of Hailey, Idaho, after the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl came as a surprise to Police Chief Jeff Gunter, a close friend of Bergdahl's parents. The Bergdahls tried to contact their son's captors themselves, and Bergdahl's father grew a beard in an attempt to demonstrate humility. Bigad Shaban reports.