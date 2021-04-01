Live

Benjamin Netanyahu wins big in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can finally claim victory after a bitter campaign against Isaac Herzog. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver discuss the effectiveness of Netanyahu's pivot to the right with CBS Radio News' Dan Raviv.
