Behind the scenes: How does a slow-motion camera work? "48 Hours" reconstructed the bedroom of Brad and Andra Sachs to demonstrate the firepower used at the crime scene. We used a slow-motion camera to capture the damage an assault rifle can create. Associate producer Josh Parr talks with Drew Lauer of Hollywood Special Ops about his camera and how he captures slow motion video. For more, watch "Shadow of Death," Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.