Behind PayPal's operation to stop cybertheft Retailers are projected to report record sales of nearly $3.4 billion for this Cyber Monday, and online sales through the holiday season could soar to more than $91 billion. Online payment giant PayPal expects a more than 40 percent growth in total payment volume over last year. Only on "CBS This Morning," John Blackstone got a tour of PayPal's command center in San Jose, California, where they're making sure cybercriminals are kept at bay.