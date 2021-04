The Equal Opportunity Commission is interviewing female directors to learn if there is a pattern of discrimination in Hollywood. More than 100 men and women in the film industry shared their thoughts on Hollywood sexism with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd. Dowd joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what she learned while writing her New York Times Magazine cover story called "Waiting for the Green Light." A version of the article can be found on NYTimes.com.