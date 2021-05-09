Live

Behind Fusion GPS' "fake investigations" accusations against GOP

Fusion GPS, the research firm caught up in the Russia election probe, now accuses Republicans of working to mislead the public in a New York Times op-ed. The firm commissioned the so-called "Steele Dossier," unverified intelligence on President Trump's Russian ties, using money from a conservative website and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Two of Fusion GPS founders claim the president's allies in Congress are running a "fake inquiry." Washington Post congressional reporter and CBS News contributor Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the issue.
