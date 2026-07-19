Becker: "Hardly a week goes by" without Trump administration threatening election official arrests CBS News contributors David Becker and Chris Krebs joined "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" in the wake of President Trump's primetime speech last week accusing China of accessing election data. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that if election officials do not secure elections, they could face fines or "depending on how far it goes, prison time." Becker said "hardly a week goes by where someone in this administration doesn't threaten election officials with arrest … it's become almost a running joke."