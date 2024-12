Beanie Babies creator Ty supporting small businesses with its latest creation Toymaker Ty is continuing its mission to support small businesses by selling its latest creation, Beanie Bouncers, only at independently-owned small gift and specialty shops across the U.S. and U.K. The small plush toys, which can be bounced up to 50 feet, could make a perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. (Disclaimer: This segment was sponsored by Ty)