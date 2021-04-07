Live

Band-Aids: Still sticking around

Ninety-four years ago Band-Aids hit the market, and they have stuck around ever since, used in one of every seven homes in America. Susan Spencer reports on the origin of the bandage's classic design. Originally broadcast on May 31, 2015.
