Baghdad Ramadan bombings leave more than 100 dead

A pair of bombings in Baghdad have left more than 100 people dead. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the deadliest in Iraq's capital this year. CBS News foreign correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins CBSN to discuss.
