Backlash grows against Sephora's racy lipstick names Cosmetic brand, Sephora, is under fire by consumers for marketing lipstick with racy names such as "backstage bambi" and "celebutard." The backlash grew loud enough for Sephora to publicly apologize and say its pulling those names, but some of their stores still had the controversial lipsticks on their shelves. Nick Janes of KOVR-TV reports.