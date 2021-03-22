Live

Baby can't stop laughing at his eyebrows

Nick Dietz compiles some of the week's best viral videos, including silently picking up girls in a Lamborghini, removing an owl with a Swiffer and some slap-happy friends. Plus, a baby discovers his eyebrows and can't stop laughing.
