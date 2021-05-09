Axios' Mike Allen on tell-all book on Trump, Bannon's comeback plan President Trump is threatening to sue his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, for criticizing the president and his family in an upcoming, explosive new book "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff. Mike Allen, co-founder and executive editor of Axios, which reports Bannon told friends he would run for president in two years if Mr. Trump does not, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss Mr. Trump's reported reaction to the tell-all book and how problematic it could become for him.